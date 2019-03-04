TELL CITY – June Lyons, 84, passed away Feb. 28, 2019, at Golden Living Woodlands in Newburgh.
Born Feb. 16, 1935, in Tell City, Ind., she was the daughter of Albert and Hazel (Cronin) Mullis. She was a 1953 graduate of Tell City High School and worked at General Electric and Dairy Queen. June was a member of the Catholic faith and enjoyed going to yard sales, gardening, reading and her cat, Smokey.
Survivors include her children, Randy Lyons (Karen) of Tell City, Don Lyons (Gretchen) of Newburgh, Steve Lyons of Evansville, and Dana Scott, of Troy; her brother, Don Mullis (Ruth Ann Goodman) of Rockport; a brother-in-law, Wayne Braun; her six grandchildren, Michelle Runkle, Nicole Zoglmann, Eric Lyons, Jon Lyons, Aaron Scott, Matthew Scott and Heather Toothman; and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Wanda Braun; and her brother Robert Mullis.
Per June's request, private services will be held at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in Plainview Cemetery, Degonia Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 7, 2019