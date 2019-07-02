Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Michelle Jarboe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Karen Michelle Jarboe, 51, passed away on June 30, 2019, at her home in rural Tell City.

Born on Oct. 14, 1967, in Wayne County, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Richard and Cecelia (Begin) Piechowski. She was united in marriage to John Jarboe on July 13, 1990. Karen and her family left Detroit when riots turned their neighborhood into a war zone. They moved to Oscoda, Mich., in the early 70s. She attended Oscoda area schools and worked at local resorts in the Oscoda area. After marriage she became a devoted mother, homemaker and a full-time military spouse. During many of John's military deployments, she kept the home fires burning through blizzards, hurricanes, and hardships that befall the toughest career in service to our nation, the military spouse.

Survivors include her husband, John; son, John Robert; adopted sister, Sara Bender Vaal (Heart to Heart Hospice); siblings, Vicki Mason (Steve), Diane Piechowski (Danny), Michael Piechowski (Sue), Laura Lambert (Pat) and Sue Paitl (Joe); brothers-in-law, James Homan and Zach Jarboe (Tracy); mother-in-law, Susan Jarboe; sister-in-law, Missi Rowe (Marcus); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Cecilia Piechowski; brothers, Allen Piechowski and Rick Piechowski; sister, Linda Homan; and father-in-law, Robert Jarboe.

Karen said her life was complete after becoming a wife and ultimately a mother.

She ran a tight ship and was dedicated to making sure her husband, John, could give 100% service to his country. She enjoyed bingo, playing cards, loving her family and was passionate about her deer that she fed daily for nine years, a legacy that John and little John will continue at her request. Karen loved her front porch and the view of the wilderness that befell it. She often said it was her heaven and plans on meeting John there for a date every evening when the deer are fed.

At Karen's request there will be no formal funeral service. She requested a celebration of her life be held in October near or on her birthday at the Jarboe residence, dates and times for the event will be posted on Facebook. Karen requested memorial contributions be made to one another in the form of love, dedication and devotion to the caring for family and friends when times or health are at their most dire of circumstances.

Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com. Published in Perry County News on July 8, 2019

