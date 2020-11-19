1/1
Kate M. Coultas
1940 - 2020
GATCHEL – Kate M. Coultas, 79, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Heartland Villa Center in Lewisport, Ky.
She was born in Baxter, Ky., on Dec. 30, 1940, daughter of the late Nobe and Mary (Howard) Middleton. Kate was the last of a long line of siblings; five brothers and three sisters.
Kate was united in marriage on June 12, 1960, in Winchester, Ky., to Brother Harry K. Coultas, who preceded her in death in 2019.
She was a gifted seamstress and compassionate caregiver. Kate was a faithful member of the Church of Christ and member of the former Gatchel and Harlan, Ky., Homemaker's Club.
Kate is survived by her sons, Keith Coultas (Lonnie Fields) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kevin Coultas (Markita) of Cannelton and Kenneth Coultas (Sally) of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; her four grandchildren, Ian, Evan, Katie Coultas and Ashley Coultas Stewart; her four great-grandchildren, Charlie and Domonic Stewart, Lexi Wood and Ryleigh Coultas.
The family would like to express their many thanks to Heartland Villa for caring for Kate while she was there for over seven years.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Lilly Dale Church Cemetery. Brothers Ray Naugle, Randy Coultas and Eddie Olberding will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lilly Dale Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Please note that while visiting the funeral home or attending the graveside service that a mask is to be worn and social distancing is appreciated.

Published in Perry County News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
NOV
18
Service
07:00 PM
NOV
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lilly Dale Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
