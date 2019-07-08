TELL CITY – Kazuko "Kay" Kaneko Benningfield, 85, of Tell City passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 15, 1934, in Hokaido, Japan, to Kintaro and Iwano Kaneko. Kay had 12 brothers and sisters. She married David Benningfield on Sept. 18, 1959, at the American Consulate in Japan. David preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 1969. Kay retired from Tell City General Electric in 1994.
She enjoyed playing pull-tabs, cards and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her sons, John (Julie) of Santa Claus, Chuck (Kari) of Tell City, Terry (Angie) of Hawesville, Ky., and Scott (Kim) of Santa Claus; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband a son, David Benningfield and a grandson Timothy Benningfield.
Per Kay's wishes, services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a charity of the donors' choice.
Arrangements by Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.
Published in Perry County News on July 11, 2019