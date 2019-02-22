Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Franklin Gehlhausen. View Sign

TELL CITY – Keith Franklin Gehlhausen, 72, of Tell City, passed away, Thursday, Feb. 21, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. On Feb. 21, 2019, heaven gained an angel with a huge heart and a kind soul. He was born Dec. 12, 1946, in Huntingburg to Victor G. and Mary Jane (Richey) Gehlhausen. Keith was an inquisitive, adventurous child and young adult. He liked to search for arrowheads, explore caves and race bicycles.

He attended St. Meinrad Seminary for three years in high school. His senior year he attended Oil Township and graduated in 1968. He was selected for West Point and went there a short time before deciding to go elsewhere. He graduated from DePauw University with a BA in English. While at DePauw he was in ROTC. Upon graduation he was Second Lt. in the Air Force.

Keith was a talented navigator and navigator instructor teaching celestial navigation. He was in the Vietnam War as a navigator on a C130. While in the Air Force, Keith obtained the rank of Captain and received several medals. At Mather Air Force base in California he received the Distinguished Flying Cross and numerous air medals. Keith served his country with courage and passion. He flew numerous combat missions in Vietnam and Cambodia. Keith lived in Okinawa, Japan, and traveled much of the world. Keith was injured in a car accident in 1973 at the age of 26 while serving as a Celestial Navigation Instructor. As a result of his injuries, he was permanently retired with disability.

He eventually went in residence at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City. While there, he enjoyed helping everyone, doing bible readings, classical music, going on bus trips and playing cards. He loved to write and authored many poems to his family and friends. No one was a stranger to him and he was extremely generous with his time and help. He loved to read and learn and talked with everyone about numerous subjects. Keith always enjoyed a good laugh and maintained a positive attitude in the face of difficulties.

Keith is survived by two sons, Garrett Gehlhausen and Arin (Jenny) Gehlhausen all of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; one daughter, Lisa (Jon) Heichelbech of Evansville; his mother Mary Jane Gehlhausen of Tell City; four brothers, David (Elizabeth) Gehlhausen of Henderson, Ky., Mike (Iola) Gehlhausen and Bill (Ramona) Gehlhausen and Chris "Petey" (Bonnie) Gehlhausen all Birdseye; one sister, Nancy (Fred) Etienne of Magnet; his four grandchildren, Julian and Natasha Gehlhausen and Cameron and Spencer Heichelbech; several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his father Victor, a sister Victoria at birth and a nephew Scott Gehlhausen. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. CST / 11 a.m. EST Monday, Feb. 25, in St. Martin Tours Catholic Church in Siberia. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with St. Meinrad Legion Post 366 providing military graveside rights. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. CST / 4 to 8 p.m. EST at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also Monday from 7 to 9:30 a.m. CST / 8 to 10:30 a.m. EST at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to House of Bread and Peace or Program.

