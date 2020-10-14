TELL CITY – Kenneth A. Cronin, 93, passed away Oct. 8, 2020, at his home.
Born Sept. 1, 1927, in Tell City he was the son of the late Addison and Virginia (Goffinet) Cronin.
He married Judy Brown on Aug. 16, 1947, who preceded him in death. Kenneth was a mechanic who owned and operated several gas stations including Kenny's 66 Service Station in Tell City. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, fast cars and Makers Mark.
Survivors include daughters, Vicky (Roger) Cronin of Carbondale, Ill., and Beci (Rob) Cail of Tell City; sons, Ronald (Marilyn) Cronin and Poke (Lana) Cronin, both of Tell City, and Mark Cronin of Cloverport, Ky.; his grandchildren, Brett, Brent, Jamie, Ryan, Chad, Brandi and Derek; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Judy, and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Shellayne Cronin; a sister, Helen Cassidy; and a brother, Donald Cronin.
As per Kenneth's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Burial will be at a later date in Lilly Dale Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.