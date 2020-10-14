1/1
Kenneth A. Cronin
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Kenneth A. Cronin, 93, passed away Oct. 8, 2020, at his home.
Born Sept. 1, 1927, in Tell City he was the son of the late Addison and Virginia (Goffinet) Cronin.
He married Judy Brown on Aug. 16, 1947, who preceded him in death. Kenneth was a mechanic who owned and operated several gas stations including Kenny's 66 Service Station in Tell City. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, fast cars and Makers Mark.
Survivors include daughters, Vicky (Roger) Cronin of Carbondale, Ill., and Beci (Rob) Cail of Tell City; sons, Ronald (Marilyn) Cronin and Poke (Lana) Cronin, both of Tell City, and Mark Cronin of Cloverport, Ky.; his grandchildren, Brett, Brent, Jamie, Ryan, Chad, Brandi and Derek; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Judy, and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Shellayne Cronin; a sister, Helen Cassidy; and a brother, Donald Cronin.
As per Kenneth's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Burial will be at a later date in Lilly Dale Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved