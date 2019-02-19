CANNELTON – Kenneth "Smoke" Hill, 62, of Cannelton passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Adkins Hill; sons, Charles Hill of Cannelton and Adam Hill of Bloomfield; a daughter, Wendy Feutz of Odon; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four sisters; and one brother.
Services are private with burial at the Adkins Family Cemetery. Care has been entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Published in Perry County News on Feb. 21, 2019