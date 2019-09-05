Kenneth Silkey (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Stodghill Funeral Home
500 E Park St
Fort Branch, IN
47648
(812)-753-4601
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
DALE – Kenneth Silkey, 91, of Dale, formerly of Evansville, passed away at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh on Sept. 2, 2019. He was born to the late Courtland and Maxine (Redman) Silkey on July 27, 1928, in Fort Branch, Ind.
Kenneth was a Boilermaker for the Local 374 Boilermaker's Union and also served in the U.S. Army. He was also a member of the Charolais Cattle Association for 40 years.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by two children, Samuel Silkey in 1979 and Frederick Silkey in 1984; and two siblings, Charles Redman and Dorotha Hidey.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret (Starnes) Silkey of Dale and a son, Christopher Silkey of Dale.
Services will be on Friday, Sept. 6, at noon at Stodghill Funeral Home in Fort Branch with Pastor Steve Akins officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Stodghill Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Expressions of sympathy can be made at stodghillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Sept. 5, 2019
