CANNELTON – Kermit G. Harlen, 68, passed away at his home on July 11, 2019.
He was born in Derby, Ind., on May 31, 1951, to the late William Kermit and Mary (Oldham) Harlen. Also preceding him in death was his brothers, Bill, Louis and David Harlen and a sister, Mary Ann Winchell.
Kermy was a car enthusiast who enjoyed listening to country music, watching Western's and WWE wrestling. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and share stories with his friends and families.
Surviving are his children, Ponch Harlen of Ferdinand, Brandy Harlen-Stuffel (John) of Tell City, Mary Jane Harlen of Jasper, Dakota Harlen (Tara) of Cannelton, Maverick Harlen (David Brock) ofTell City, Montana Harlen (Mandy) of Bristow and Clancy Harlen (Patrick Hammond) of Eckerty; a brother, Doug Harlen of Fort Smith, Ark.; sisters, Elsie Gann, Otwell and Debbie Weedman, Branchville; 17 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. CDT on Monday, July 15, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel. Burial will follow in Gilliland Cemetery, Near Derby. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Monday 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gilliland Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on July 15, 2019