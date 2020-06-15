WABASH – Kye Hendrix Hentgen, infant son of Nickolas Steven and Kourtney Lee (Kast) Hentgen was called home to be with Jesus at 11:10 a.m., Sunday, June 7, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Nickolas and Kourtney Hentgen; sister, Adaleigh Nickole Hentgen; and brother, Hayes Nickolas Hentgen, all of Wabash; his grandparents, Steven and Jane Hentgen of Wabash, and Kraig and Helen Kast of Tell City; great-grandmothers, Maxine Hentgen of Roann, and Barbara Kast of Tell City; aunts and uncles, Alexander and Madison Hentgen of Fishers, and Kayleigh and Greg Chain of Cloverport, Ky.; and cousins, Brailyn Froehlich and Dylan Chain, both of Cloverport, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, April Marie Kast; great-grandpa Hentgen, great-grandpa Kast, great-grandma and grandpa Ingle, great-grandma and grandpa Ewing, and great-great-grandpa Noble.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Revs. Nathan Whybrew, and John Cook officiating.
Entombment will be in the Chapel of Remembrance Mausoleum at Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash.
The preferred memorials are, Wabash Little League or Wesley Academy.
The memorial guest book for Kye may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
He is survived by his parents, Nickolas and Kourtney Hentgen; sister, Adaleigh Nickole Hentgen; and brother, Hayes Nickolas Hentgen, all of Wabash; his grandparents, Steven and Jane Hentgen of Wabash, and Kraig and Helen Kast of Tell City; great-grandmothers, Maxine Hentgen of Roann, and Barbara Kast of Tell City; aunts and uncles, Alexander and Madison Hentgen of Fishers, and Kayleigh and Greg Chain of Cloverport, Ky.; and cousins, Brailyn Froehlich and Dylan Chain, both of Cloverport, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, April Marie Kast; great-grandpa Hentgen, great-grandpa Kast, great-grandma and grandpa Ingle, great-grandma and grandpa Ewing, and great-great-grandpa Noble.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Revs. Nathan Whybrew, and John Cook officiating.
Entombment will be in the Chapel of Remembrance Mausoleum at Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash.
The preferred memorials are, Wabash Little League or Wesley Academy.
The memorial guest book for Kye may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.