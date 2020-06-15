Kye Hendrix Hentgen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WABASH – Kye Hendrix Hentgen, infant son of Nickolas Steven and Kourtney Lee (Kast) Hentgen was called home to be with Jesus at 11:10 a.m., Sunday, June 7, 2020.  
He is survived by his parents, Nickolas and Kourtney Hentgen; sister, Adaleigh Nickole Hentgen; and brother, Hayes Nickolas Hentgen, all of Wabash; his grandparents, Steven and Jane Hentgen of Wabash, and Kraig and Helen Kast of Tell City; great-grandmothers, Maxine Hentgen of Roann, and Barbara Kast of Tell City; aunts and uncles, Alexander and Madison Hentgen of Fishers, and Kayleigh and Greg Chain of Cloverport, Ky.; and cousins, Brailyn Froehlich and Dylan Chain, both of Cloverport, Ky. 
He was preceded in death by his aunt, April Marie Kast; great-grandpa Hentgen, great-grandpa Kast, great-grandma and grandpa Ingle, great-grandma and grandpa Ewing, and great-great-grandpa Noble.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Revs. Nathan Whybrew, and John Cook officiating. 
Entombment will be in the Chapel of Remembrance Mausoleum at Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash.
The preferred memorials are, Wabash Little League or Wesley Academy.
The memorial guest book for Kye may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service - Manchester Avenue Chapel
1241 Manchester Avenue
Wabash, IN 46992
(260) 563-8879
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved