TELL CITY – Kyle L. Bodeman, 57, passed away July 15, 2019.
Born Jan. 12, 1962, in Grinnell, Iowa, he was the son of the late Cecil and Sandra (Snider) Bodeman. He married Amelia A (Burgos) Bodeman on Sept. 12, 2007.
Survivors include his wife, Amelia; his children, Audrey Bodeman of Cannelton and Joel Clark of Denver, Colo.; his siblings, Brian Bodeman of Denver, Colo., and Jana Quick of Fountaintown; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service is to be held at the Central Baptist Church in Hawesville, Ky., with a graveside service to follow. Date and time is pending.
Memorial contributions may be given to a favorite in memory of Kyle L. Bodeman.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on July 18, 2019