TELL CITY – Kyle L. Bodeman, 57, passed away July 15, 2019.Born Jan. 12, 1962, in Grinnell, Iowa, he was the son of the late Cecil and Sandra (Snider) Bodeman. He married Amelia A (Burgos) Bodeman on Sept. 12, 2007.Survivors include his wife, Amelia; his children, Audrey Bodeman of Cannelton and Joel Clark of Denver, Colo.; his siblings, Brian Bodeman of Denver, Colo., and Jana Quick of Fountaintown; and several nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service is to be held at the Central Baptist Church in Hawesville, Ky., with a graveside service to follow. Date and time is pending.Memorial contributions may be given to a favorite in memory of Kyle L. Bodeman.