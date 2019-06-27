MIDLOTHIAN, Va. – LaJaunta "June" Price, 87, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Price Toral (Mike), Donna Jean Sanderson (Lee), Deanna Price Lowery (Sam) and Julia Price Jenkins (Daryl); her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by her loving husband, Delles "Eugene" Price; son, James Eugene Price; mother, Hattie Weber and father, Carlton Tullis.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at the funeral home with interment to follow at Dale Memorial Park.
Published in Perry County News on July 1, 2019