LaJaunta "June" Price

  • "I like to express my condolences to the Family for your..."
    - VW/JW
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
  • "My condolences for the family. May the God of all comfort..."
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Richmond, VA
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Richmond, VA
Interment
Following Services
Dale Memorial Park
Obituary
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. – LaJaunta "June" Price, 87, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Price Toral (Mike), Donna Jean Sanderson (Lee), Deanna Price Lowery (Sam) and Julia Price Jenkins (Daryl); her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by her loving husband, Delles "Eugene" Price; son, James Eugene Price; mother, Hattie Weber and father, Carlton Tullis.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at the funeral home with interment to follow at Dale Memorial Park.
Published in Perry County News on July 1, 2019
