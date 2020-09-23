1/1
Lana J. Johnson
1951 - 2020
TELL CITY – The family of Lana J. Johnson is saddened to announce her passing on Sept. 20, 2020, at the age of 69.
She was born April 10, 1951. She was a registered nurse for many years retiring in 2009. Lana was a member of St. Marks Catholic Church for several years and touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed.
She enjoyed sewing and cooking and being a homemaker.
Lana was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Wheatley; her first husband, Paul Evrard; and her stepson, Ronald Johnson II.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Johnson; her mother, Mary Lou Wheatley; her children, Steven Evrard and Linda Berresheim, stepson, Gregory Johnson (Jessica), Terrence Evrard (Tara) and Michael Evrard (Rena). Her grandchildren, Lisa Crawford, Brent Crawford, Courtney Johnson, Allison Evrard, Allen Evrard, Reagan Johnson, Addison Johnson, Abbigail Evrard, and Ashley Gerke (Bobby); and two great-grandchildren, Belle and Erikson. Her siblings, Larry Wheatley, J.C. Wheatley, Linda Webb, Debbie Meunier, Randy Wheatley. Eugene Wheatley Jr. and Kristina Huebschman.
There will be no services or visitation.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Perry County News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
