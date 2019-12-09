BRISTOW – Larry Dean Beard, 72, passed away Dec. 4, 2019, at The Timbers of Jasper.
Born Dec. 23,1946, in Tell City, he was son of the late Thomas A. and Bertha Enlow Beard.
Larry retired from Jasper Engines as a mechanic. He enjoyed music, hunting, fishing and working on cars.
Survivors include his sons, Larry (Tammy) Beard, Jr of Tipton, Andy (Heather) Beard of Cloverport, Ky.; a daughter, Gwenn (J.J.) Sanders of Cloverport, Ky.; and his grandchild, Ella Grace Beard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Faye Reardon, Flo Wheatley, June Garrett, Connie Birkle and brothers, Chester and Gene Beard.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 7, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Brother Joseph Simpson officiating. Burial was held in Beard Cemetery at Bristow.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Dec. 9, 2019