TELL CITY – Larry Dean Patmore, 65, passed away April 24, 2019.
He was born in Dubois County on Oct. 8, 1953.
Surviving are his children, Crystal Parker (John) of Tell City, Anthony Patmore (Kayla) of St. Meinrad, Greg Jasper of Georgetown, Ky., and Gloria Jasper of Kentucky; sisters, Judy Busse of Louisville, Ky., and Joyce Johnson of Chrisney; his brothers, Pat and Norman Patmore of Chrisney; nine grandchildren, Amity Patmore, Colin Veeck, Zaden Patmore, Siera Patmore, Breana Shrewsberry, Bentley, Bralin and Aria Patmore and Kayla Parker.
A graveside service will be held on May 4, at 10 a.m. CDT at Little Pigeon Cemetery, Lamar. Huber Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 29, 2019