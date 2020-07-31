UHRICHSVILLE, Ohio – Larry E. Foutz of Uhrichsville, Ohio, died July 30, 2020, at the Claymont Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Larry was born in Dennison, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 1941.

Larry will be loved and missed by his three daughters, Beth Foutz of Owensboro, Ky., Cathy Gelarden (Phil) of rural Cannelton and Lindsay Williams (Fred); one brother; six grandsons; and four granddaughters.

At Larry's request, a small, private service will be held at a later date in Union Cemetery, Uhrichsville, Ohio.

