GREENWOOD – Larry Eugene Sodrel, 82, of Greenwood passed away on April 14, 2019. Larry is survived by his children, Gene (Christina) Sodrel, Karen (Steve) Spall, Sherri (Tony) Negri and Beth Wilson; siblings, Donald Sodrel, Billy King, Connie Ball, Charlene King, Jane Mathena, Darlene Farrington and Ron Sodrel; his grandchildren, Kathy Hicks, Jennifer Riffle, Melissa Martin, Chris Farmer, Alexa Brugh, Danny Spall, Aaron Negri, Kristina Vest, Austin Wilson and Brendan Wilson; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. Funeral Services will be held at noon, Thursday, April 18, at Forest Lawn with visitation from 10 a.m. until the start of service. To leave the family online condolences, please visit www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com.
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 18, 2019