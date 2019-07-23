Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry L. Kleaving. View Sign Service Information Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home 920 10Th St Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2511 Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Larry L. Kleaving, 72, passed away July 22, 2019, in Tell City surrounded by family and friends.

Born Dec. 17, 1946, in Tell City, Ind., he was the son of the late Kenneth and Hilda (Wright) Kleaving. Larry was a member of the Army National Guard and retired as a punch press operator at General Electric. He was a retired Tell City volunteer fireman and enjoyed fishing, golf, hunting, the outdoors, family, friends and helping others. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and attended the Destiny Church in Evansville.

Survivors include his children, Kari Brown (Brad) of Tell City, Kristi Applegate (Jimmy) of Tell City, and Kami Gogel (Larry) of Mariah Hill; siblings, Pam Lock of Tobinsport, Ronnie Kleaving (Nancy) of Tell City, Sandy Peckenpaugh (Danny) of Tell City, Marsha Joseph (David) of Tell City, Kevin Kleaving (Jane) of Tell City, Mark Kleaving of Tell City, and Rodney Kleaving (Violet) of Tell City; 10 grandchildren, Dakota Brown, Tyler Carter, Colt Brown, Kendall Carter, Andrew Blum, Grant Gogel, Gabe Gogel, Hayden Gogel, Briley Applegate, and Alivia Applegate; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Pastor Mike Pfohl will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, and from 9 a.m. – service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tell City Volunteer Fire Department or the .

Published in Perry County News on July 25, 2019

