FORT GRATOIT, Mich. – LaVern T. "Hoopie" Hoopingarner, age 90, of Port Huron, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020, at Regency on the Lake, with her family by her side.
She was born on Nov. 15, 1929, in Tell City to the late Albert and Alberta Gramelspacher.
LaVern was a long-time employee of St. Clair County Community Mental Health. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, St. Johns United Church of Christ and was active in the community. LaVern also modeled for Suzanne's and Sperry's. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed traveling with the Port Huron High School Big Red Marching Machine as a chaperone.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Barbara) White; her daughters, LaDon White and Sharma (Thomas) Lee; her six grandchildren, Tonya (Tammy) Black, who was raised as one of her own, Tommy Black, Todd Black, Justin White, Jarrit (Devon) White and Joshua (Cassie Helene) White; her nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Dalrymple, and sister and brother-in-law, Doris (Phillip) Mell; along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Red Cross or the Blue Water Area Humane Society.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.