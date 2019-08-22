Guest Book View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Visitation 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Paul Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – LaVerne Theresa Ramsey, 88, of Tell City passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

LaVerne was born on May 18, 1931, in Dale, daughter of Raymond and Mary Magdalene (Gogel) Roos who preceded her in death. LaVerne was a graduate of Dale High School. She married Guy Neil Ramsey in 1951 and settled in Tell City where they have lived 68 years of a blessed and beautiful life.

She was an active member of St Paul Catholic Church, singing in the choir and serving as a Eucharistic Minister. LaVerne's devotion to her family and Catholic faith were the center of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, playing in bridge clubs for over 60 years and was also a member of Tri Kappa.

LaVerne was full of joy and was friendly and welcoming to everyone she met. Her love and goodness shined through to everyone. Being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother was very natural for her. She was a person who genuinely lived to give and to love.

She is survived by her husband, Guy Neil Ramsey; her children Dennis, Mark (Kathy Sabelhaus), Chris (Karen), Neil (Anne), Lisa Acchiardo (Rod), and Mary Grace Ramsey; her siblings, Jim Roos (Betty), Beatty Eckert (Dick), and Dottie Walters (Jim); her grandchildren, Lita Oberhausen, Lauren Hartz, Adam Ramsey, Nathan Ramsey, Guy Ramsey, Sarah Ramsey, Ryan Ramsey, John Ramsey, Mary Ramsey, Joe Acchiardo, Paul Acchiardo, and Laura Acchiardo and nine great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery. The Rev. Bernie Etienne will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church.

