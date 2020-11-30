TELL CITY – Lawrence A. "Larry" Beatty, 82, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home, on the well-kept grounds that he had his beloved woodshop on, overlooking the Ohio River.
Larry was born on Dec. 20, 1937, son of Freemen and Mary Ann (Caraway) Beatty.
He graduated from Tell City High School in 1956, received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Indiana University, Bloomington and his Master's Degree from University of Evansville. Larry retired in 1993 from Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation where he had been an elementary teacher for over twenty-five years.
Larry served his country in the U.S. Army and will fondly be remembered for his love of teaching, woodworking, gardening and reading.
Still known as "Mr. Beatty" to the hundreds of students Larry taught over nearly three decades of teaching fifth and sixth grades at St. Paul School, Larry used every encounter as a teaching moment. Whether it was telling any willing listener a bit of Tell City history, the background of the house he grew up in and in which he and Floretta raised their two daughters, or the how-to's of gardening or wood working, or the many other skills he possessed, he always shared some knowledge or wisdom. Although Larry was a teacher by trade, his hands told a different story. He had the hands of a hardworking man; his grandchildren lovingly referred to "Pappaw's sausage fingers." He was a talented woodworker and refinisher. Many homes in Tell City have furniture with the "Larry Beatty" stamp on the back. He was an avid gardener and spent hours upon hours a day tending to the garden and orchard on their property. Larry was also known for his love of reading, spending any day it wasn't suitable to work outside with a book in his hands.
In the eyes of his grandchildren, Larry was known as a gentle giant, a tall, strong, fit man who rarely raised his voice and who was always willing to help others. He shared his time and talents with his lifelong church, Evangelical United Church of Christ, by doing odd jobs and building whatever was needed. He helped anyone in the community who asked for help. And he always offered help to his beloved six grandchildren. Whether it was helping the kids get a house ready to move into or spending night after night in the hospital when one grandson battled a brain tumor while his mother (Larry and Floretta's daughter) battled colon cancer, Larry was there to help, always willing, always able.
Larry's former students have shared so many stories of how "Mr. Beatty was my favorite teacher" and of how he had an ability to identify those students who lacked self-confidence or needed an extra nudge. There have been many laughs throughout the years as former students relived the days of Mr. Beatty playing kickball with them on the playground at St. Paul. Although he loved teaching, he retired young at the age of 55 because he wanted to go out before he lost his effectiveness as a teacher. He inspired many to go on to be outstanding teachers.
Larry taught his children and grandchildren how to work hard, yet balance work with family. He taught them how to share their time and talents with others. He taught them gentleness and respect. He embraced diversity and inclusion and felt everyone deserved to be loved and be treated with dignity and respect, and that everyone should have the right to love whoever they want. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, you knew he had something important to say. He left this world exactly how he would have chosen to if given the option – quickly and without placing extra hardship on those he spent his life helping. And he will be laid to rest in what he wished – carpenter jeans, a gray T-shirt and a flannel shirt – the clothes you would see him out and about in, the clothes he was comfortable in, the clothes he did his favorite things in. He is already greatly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Floretta (Schraner) Beatty; his daughter, Darla Goffinet (Chris); his grandchildren, Lauren, Sarah and Reed Goffinet and Dylan, Conor and Colin Barth; his great-granddaughter, Blake Goffinet and son-in-law, Bill Barth.
His parents preceded him in death, along with his stepmother, Aline Beatty; brother, David Beatty; and daughter, Marcia Barth.
Funeral services will be held privately for his family, with burial in Schraner Cemetery. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel, will be assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ.
