Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo E. Damin. View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN View Map Visitation 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Paul Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

MAGNET – Leo E. Damin, 89, passed away May 23, 2019, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Tell City on Sept. 6, 1929, to the late Frank and Ellen (Goffinet) Damin. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Frank Damin Jr.

Leo was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War from 1948-1950. He married the love of his life, Wilma Kay Alvey on Sept. 6, 1976. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, had worked at Tell City Chair Company and retired from the Carpenters Union. Leo loved to hunt, fish and craft. He could build anything and was an amazing pie maker.

Surviving is his loving wife, Wilma Kay Damin of Tell City; his children, Mike Sweat (Karen) of Lewisport, Ky., Bernadine "Be" Sweat of Owensboro, Ky., Shawn Sweat (Kathy) of Richland, Cindy Light of Richland and Bill Sweat (Pam) of St. Marks; a sister, Mary Goffinet of Louisville, Ky.; several grandchildren and step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. CDT Tuesday, May 28, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Dennis Duvelius will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left at MAGNET – Leo E. Damin, 89, passed away May 23, 2019, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.He was born in Tell City on Sept. 6, 1929, to the late Frank and Ellen (Goffinet) Damin. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Frank Damin Jr.Leo was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War from 1948-1950. He married the love of his life, Wilma Kay Alvey on Sept. 6, 1976. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, had worked at Tell City Chair Company and retired from the Carpenters Union. Leo loved to hunt, fish and craft. He could build anything and was an amazing pie maker.Surviving is his loving wife, Wilma Kay Damin of Tell City; his children, Mike Sweat (Karen) of Lewisport, Ky., Bernadine "Be" Sweat of Owensboro, Ky., Shawn Sweat (Kathy) of Richland, Cindy Light of Richland and Bill Sweat (Pam) of St. Marks; a sister, Mary Goffinet of Louisville, Ky.; several grandchildren and step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. CDT Tuesday, May 28, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Dennis Duvelius will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net. Published in Perry County News on May 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Perry County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.