MAGNET – Leo E. Damin, 89, passed away May 23, 2019, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Tell City on Sept. 6, 1929, to the late Frank and Ellen (Goffinet) Damin. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Frank Damin Jr.
Leo was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War from 1948-1950. He married the love of his life, Wilma Kay Alvey on Sept. 6, 1976. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, had worked at Tell City Chair Company and retired from the Carpenters Union. Leo loved to hunt, fish and craft. He could build anything and was an amazing pie maker.
Surviving is his loving wife, Wilma Kay Damin of Tell City; his children, Mike Sweat (Karen) of Lewisport, Ky., Bernadine "Be" Sweat of Owensboro, Ky., Shawn Sweat (Kathy) of Richland, Cindy Light of Richland and Bill Sweat (Pam) of St. Marks; a sister, Mary Goffinet of Louisville, Ky.; several grandchildren and step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. CDT Tuesday, May 28, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Dennis Duvelius will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on May 27, 2019