INDIANAPOLIS – Leona Kathryn (Boyle) Cox died on Dec. 13, 2019, at age 97. She was born on March 18, 1922, between Rome and Derby, in Perry County. Her parents were Charles H. and Edith (Schove) Boyle.

Leona is survived by her children Katy (Phil) Smith and Russell (Mary Lou) Cox, her grandchildren Brad (Karen) Smith, Amanda Smith, Megan Cox, Stephen (Jordan) Cox, step-great-grandsons Calvin and Carter Bright, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Evelyn Harding, brother Bob Boyle, and her husband of 61 years Hollie "Red" Cox.

Leona attended a one-room schoolhouse, walking with her siblings to Bear Creek School. In 1939 she graduated from Cannelton High School where she was valedictorian and received a one-year scholarship to Central Normal College in Danville. The business classes Leona took at college prepared her for work at a session of the Indiana General Assembly. She rode a streetcar to the Statehouse. She also worked for the Indiana Department of Public Instruction during the terms of four different superintendents. She worked in the Statistical Division and also handled payroll, making her popular on payday, she said.

After marrying Red and starting a family, Leona devoted herself to creating a warm home for her husband and children. For seventy years she ensured there was a garden to feed family, friends and neighbors. Leona created beautiful quilts that were hand-pieced and hand-quilted. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, canning, and would rather play Scrabble than eat or sleep. Leona worked hard all her life, saying she was "being ornery" if she wasn't busy.

In the last few years, the help Leona received from caregivers allowed her to stay in her home. She was especially close to Maudy, Martia, Jen and Maggie.

Leona's legacy is the gift of unconditional love. She revered her mother and daddy and it was clear they loved her more than the sun, the moon and the stars. How do we know this? She spent her life loving her family the same way.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis or a .

