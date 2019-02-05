TELL CITY – Leonard Lehman, 89, passed away Feb. 2, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Tell City.
Born April 16, 1929, in Tell City, Ind., he was the son of Leonard Lehman and Merrel Davis. He married Monia McKim on April 9, 1955. Leonard was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and retired from Tell City Chair Company in 1994 after 47 years. Woodworking, platting chairs and making quality furniture was more than a job to him, it was a passion. Loving God and taking care of his family was his mission in life.
Survivors include his children, LaVerne Douglas of Greenfield, Trudy (Rick) Hendrickson of Dawson Springs, Ky., and Steven (Stacey) Lehman of Jasper; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Thea (Josh) Parish and girls, Maddy and Mylee, Chelsea (Willie) Welp, Caleb Lehman, Keyla Lehman, Kristina (Brent) Mattingly, Jason, Megan and Jeremy of New Palestine, Kelly (Danny) Whitaker, Joshua and Drew of Fairland, Amy (Carl) Barnes, Emily and William of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jake (Dawn) Russell of Marathon, Fla.; 3 great-great-grandchidren; his brothers, James (Patricia) Stutsman of Santa Claus and Roy (Brenda) Stutsman of Tell City.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his beloved wife; his daughter, Lora Gay Lehman; and a grandson, Thomas Griffith.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Rick Hendrickson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the EUCC Benevolent Fund.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Published in Perry County News on Feb. 7, 2019