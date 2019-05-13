Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy J. Neyenhaus. View Sign Service Information Boultinghouse Funeral Home Youngblood Chapel 36 E Market St Chrisney , IN 47611 (812)-362-7671 Send Flowers Obituary

ROCKPORT – Leroy J. Neyenhaus, 75, passed away on May 10, 2019, in Rockport.

Leroy was born on Nov. 24, 1943, in Tell City, Ind., to the late Alfred Lee and Agnes (Frieler) Neyenhaus.

Leroy graduated from Tell City High School, was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962–1966, he retired from Aleris in Lewisport, Ky., after 33 years of service. He was a loving husband and father. He was the spiritual leader of the family, loved the outdoors and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Leroy is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Andrew Neyenhaus, Ralph and his wife Alice Neyenhaus, and Earl Neyenhaus.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Dolores Neyenhaus of Rockport, who he married on Aug. 28, 1965; his daughter, Melissa Ling and her husband Mark of Rockport; his sons, Matthew Neyenhaus of Grandview, Jeff Neyenhaus and his wife Lisa of Gentryville, Robert Neyenhaus and his wife Jonna of Bowling Green, Ky.; his grandchildren, Matthew Neyenhaus Jr., Brittany Neyenhaus, Kylee Appman, Zander Neyenhaus, Kalix Neyenhaus, Rileigh Ling, Trevor Ling, Brooklynn Ling, Addison Ling and Zinlee Neyenhaus; his brother, Charles Neyenhaus and his wife Wilma of Tell City; and sister-in-law, Pat Neyenhaus.

Services are at 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, May 15, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport with Father Ron Kreilien officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.

