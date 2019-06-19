Guest Book View Sign Service Information Huber Funeral Home 1139 Twelfth Street Tell City , IN 47586 (812)-547-2251 Send Flowers Obituary

TELL CITY – Leta "Faye" Davis, 88, passed away June 15, 2019.

She was born in Lamar, Ind., on March 18, 1931, to the late Omer Conner and Marguerite (VanWinkle) White. Also preceding her in death was her husband William "Bill" Davis in 2011; a sister, Betty Leibering and brothers, Rex and Max Conner.

Faye was 1949 graduate of Dale High School and earned her nursing degree from University of Evansville. She had worked as an registered nurse at the Rockport Power Plant and in 1996, retired from Indiana Dept. of Corrections in Branchville. She was a member of Tell City First United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 213. In her younger years, Faye and her husband Bill enjoyed crafting and fishing together. She was a talented painter and liked flower gardening, especially her roses and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Lisa Newton (Rick) of Tell City, Teri Platts (Brad) of Newburgh, Kay Bryant (Charlie) of Placentia, Calif., and Betty Beasley (David) of Dale; her grandchildren, Lauren Frank, Megan Younger (Adam) and Aaron Newton; great-grandchildren, Eli, Theo and Savannah Younger.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, June 19, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Samuel Padgett officiated. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

