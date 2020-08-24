1/1
Linda "Sue" Snyder
1946 - 2020
JASPER – Linda "Sue" Snyder, 73, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.
She was born Oct. 31, 1946, to the late Roy and Nellie VanWinkle Mullen in Troy. She married Rick Snyder on April 23, 1966.
Sue was a seven time World Champion professional horseshoe pitcher, a multi state champion for Indiana and Kentucky, a member of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association Hall of Fame, the Indiana and Kentucky State Horseshoe Hall of Fame and the Pro Tour Hall of Fame.
She enjoyed being with family.
She is survived by her husband, Rick of Jasper; son, Rich (Kim) Snyder of Jasper; daughter, Stacy (Darren) Cox of Athens, Tenn.; sisters Nancy (Lynall) Rust, Bonnie (Cecil) Weedman both of Newtonville; brothers, Bud Mullen and Tom (Barb) Mullen both of Newtonville and Randy (Max) Mullen of Hawesville, Ky.; three grandchildren, Stephen, Mathew and Jared (JJ) and a great-grandson, Connor.
Preceding her in death, in addition to parents, is her brothers, Clyde, Jerry, Joe and Donnie Mullen.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Troy City Cemetery.
Visitation was held Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Perry County News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
