TELL CITY – Lloyd A. Zuelly, 90, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born May 3, 1929, in Tell City, he was the son of the late John and Opal Sulser Zuelly. He was married on April 19, 1947, to Elizabeth Volgemann who preceded him in death.
Lloyd was retired from Tell City Chair Company and enjoyed gardening.
Survivors include his children, Brenda (Robert) Thiery of Tell City, Lloyd (Imogene) Zuelly of Owensboro, Ky., Patty (Eddie) Duke of Tell City, Darla (Clete) Hedinger of Cannelton, Danny (Annie) Zuelly of Tell City, Rick Zuelly of Tell City and Kevin (Angela) Zuelly of Tell City; his 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his wife and parents, are a daughter, Linda; five brothers; and three sisters.
Services were held Sunday, March 15, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 16, 2020