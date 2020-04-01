TELL CITY – Lloyd G. Sabelhaus, Sr, 87, passed away March 26, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Born Nov. 30, 1932, in Tell City, he was the son of the late Frank and Viola Schneider Sabelhaus.
Lloyd served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He married Bonnie Lee Amos on June 28, 1958, and retired as a welder at Schwab Safe Company in 1996.
Lloyd enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing and his family.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; his daughter, Sue (Terry) Rogers of Tell City; his sons Brian (Jacqueline) Sabelhaus of Santa Claus and Lloyd (Jenny) Sabelhaus Jr., of Tell City; two sisters, Clara (Bob) Litherland of Tell City and Rose Brumfield of Chrisney; his grandchildren, Aaron, Amanda and Alex VanWinkle, Dane Sabelhaus, Kaycie Thompson, Clint, Amanda, Tyler and Nick Albin, Derek Rogers, Caleb and Carly Sabelhaus; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents is a daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Aaron VanWinkle; brothers, Eugene, Cecil, Edwin, Robert, Norbert, Paul, Frank and Dennis; and sisters, Freida Reinhart, Hyacinth Anderson, Anna Labhart, Elizabeth Evans and Delores Sabelhaus.
Due to current state mandates, services will be private with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to s. Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 2, 2020