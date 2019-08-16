LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. – Lois M. (Diggs) Becktell, age 95, of Lawrenceville, Ill., passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the United Methodist Village-North Campus in Lawrenceville, Ill. She was born April 28, 1924, in Lawrence County, Ill., the daughter of Thurman and May (Lemeron) Diggs. She married Bill Becktell, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2012.

Lois was employed at FW Means/Clean Towel for 15 years. She attended the Free Methodist Church in Lawrenceville, Ill. Lois and Bill enjoyed gardening, fishing, and collecting antiques.

Preceding Lois in death are her parents; husband; four brothers, Robert Diggs, Donald Diggs, Lawrence Diggs and Ernie Diggs; and three sisters, June Olinger, Maxine Pickle and Wanda Diggs.

Lois is survived by two sisters, Betty Jones and husband, Clyde, of Tell City, Ind., and Cathaleen Balding of Watertown, Wisc.; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be conducted, and there will be no visitation. Memorial donations may be made to the Lawrence County Humane Society, and should be sent to PO Box 564, Lawrenceville, IL 62439. Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Ill., is in charge of the arrangements.