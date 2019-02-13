Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TELL CITY – Lois M. Kraus, 91, passed away Feb. 9, 2019, at her residence in Tell City.

Born Nov. 30, 1927, in Morganfield, Ky., she was the daughter of William Austin and Elizabeth (Mattingly) Pate. She was a twin and the last of thirteen children.

She grew up on a farm and was proud of the fact that she walked three miles to school. She worked for General Electric for several years, and there she met her husband-to-be, Frank Kraus. Lois and Frank were married on Oct. 25, 1952. They raised three children, Diane, Debra, and Bill. Frank worked as an electrician at General Electric for 32 years, retiring in 1985. After raising her children, Lois worked at Hook's Drugstore for many years until her retirement. She had a strong work ethic.

Lois loved listening to music and watching sports, especially her Kentucky Wildcats. She enjoyed wearing bright and fashionable clothing. Lois deeply valued her relationships with family. She took pride in keeping her family well-fed and clean. She focused on healthy food before healthy food was fashionable. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When visiting her home, you always found her supportive and on your side. Lois was a devout Catholic and member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She had a deep reverence for God.

Survivors include her children, Diane Kraus of Evansville, Debra Emerson (Alan Godsave) of Tell City, and Bill (Susan) Kraus of Cannelton; her five grandchildren, Kasey Ellis, Lantz (Andrea) Emerson, Erin Emerson (Ryan Fortwendel), Brian (Rene'e) Kraus, and Lesley Kraus; and four great-grandchildren, Soffia Ellis, Elliott Emerson, Eden Emerson and Rowen Fortwendel. Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Frank; and her 12 siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Perry Childcare Initiative, 1012 31st. Street, Tell City, IN 47586 in Lois' memory. God bless.

Condolences may be left online at TELL CITY – Lois M. Kraus, 91, passed away Feb. 9, 2019, at her residence in Tell City.Born Nov. 30, 1927, in Morganfield, Ky., she was the daughter of William Austin and Elizabeth (Mattingly) Pate. She was a twin and the last of thirteen children.She grew up on a farm and was proud of the fact that she walked three miles to school. She worked for General Electric for several years, and there she met her husband-to-be, Frank Kraus. Lois and Frank were married on Oct. 25, 1952. They raised three children, Diane, Debra, and Bill. Frank worked as an electrician at General Electric for 32 years, retiring in 1985. After raising her children, Lois worked at Hook's Drugstore for many years until her retirement. She had a strong work ethic.Lois loved listening to music and watching sports, especially her Kentucky Wildcats. She enjoyed wearing bright and fashionable clothing. Lois deeply valued her relationships with family. She took pride in keeping her family well-fed and clean. She focused on healthy food before healthy food was fashionable. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When visiting her home, you always found her supportive and on your side. Lois was a devout Catholic and member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She had a deep reverence for God.Survivors include her children, Diane Kraus of Evansville, Debra Emerson (Alan Godsave) of Tell City, and Bill (Susan) Kraus of Cannelton; her five grandchildren, Kasey Ellis, Lantz (Andrea) Emerson, Erin Emerson (Ryan Fortwendel), Brian (Rene'e) Kraus, and Lesley Kraus; and four great-grandchildren, Soffia Ellis, Elliott Emerson, Eden Emerson and Rowen Fortwendel. Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Frank; and her 12 siblings.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Perry Childcare Initiative, 1012 31st. Street, Tell City, IN 47586 in Lois' memory. God bless.Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home

920 10Th St

Tell City , IN 47586

(812) 547-2511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Perry County News on Feb. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Perry County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close