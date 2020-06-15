Loretta S. Faucett
1951 - 2020
TELL CITY – Loretta S. Faucett, 68, passed away June 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 24, 1951, in Red Key, the daughter of the late Robey and Louise Cochran Reff. She married Daniel Faucett on February 19, 1977. She was employed at St. Meinrad Abbey for 17 years as a customer service representative.
Loretta enjoyed camping, kayaking and being with people.
Surviving are her husband, Daniel; children, Jessica Steed of Rocky Point, Tyler Steed of Sulphur, and Shannon Terry of Gatchel; sisters, Derinda Needler of Hartford City, and Audrey Comstock of Portland, Ind.; her grandchildren, Nicholas Terry, Mitchell Terry, Chelsey Richards, Haley Richards, Elizabeth Buzan, Ryan Steed, and Brett Steed; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Perry County News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
