Lori Braunecker
1963 - 2020
TELL CITY – Lori Braunecker, 57, of Tell City passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.
She was born in Tell City on April 30, 1963, to the late James and Linda (Masterson) Rowe. She was married to Kenneth Braunecker who preceded her in death. She was a 1981 graduate of Tell City High School.
She is survived by her children, Tony (Alicia) Riley of Cannelton, Dalee (John) Austin of Derby and Logan Riley of Tell City; her mother, Linda Rowe of Tell City; a sister, Lisa (Keith) Leistner of Tell City; brothers, James "Bo" (Kathy) Rowe of Tell City, Jason (Rachael) Rowe of Tell City; and eight grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband and her father.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Masterson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
Please note, anyone attending the funeral home for visitation and/or services, a mask must be worn and social distancing practiced in order to comply with the state mandate.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Perry County News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
