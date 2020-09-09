TELL CITY – On Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, Louie Lee Montgomery, dedicated husband and father of eight children, passed away at the age of 92 in Tell City.
Born on May 13, 1928, in Tell City he was the son of Fred and Orpha (McDaniel) Montgomery. He contracted polio at the age of 2, spending months away from his parents and family to be cared for at the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, St. Louis. Louie graduated from Lockyear Business College and was a data processor at the Tell City Chair Company, where he worked for 40 years before retiring. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Knights of Pythias and Tell City Lodge 206 of Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Louie enjoyed outdoor activity, traveling and camping across the U.S. with his wife, Mary. He was an avid golfer for most of his life, playing golf courses all over the country. He was also a life-long fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Survivors include his children, Larry Montgomery (Della) of Tell City, Lynn Rhodes (Jim) of Hardinsburg, Ky., Bart Jarboe (Karen) of Tell City, Amy Gibson (Mike) of Raleigh, N.C., Tim Jarboe (Heather) of Athens, Ga., Christina Oleson of Tell City and Melissa Davis (Glenn) of Austell, Ga.; siblings, Ann Jones of Tell City, Jean Rust of Tell City, Lucille Thomas of Alabama, and Warren Montgomery of Ohio; his grandchildren, Nicholas Montgomery, Logan Montgomery, Lucas Montgomery, Jimmie Rhodes, Tara Hall, Katherine Appodaca, Kelly Haaff, Grant Gibson, Eric Gibson, Spencer Gibson, Graham Jarboe, Erin Jarboe, Caleb Oleson, and Quentin Davis; and 24 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wives, Artie (Nugent) Montgomery and Mary Frances (Spencer) Montgomery; his son, Charles Glenn Mattingly; siblings, Ed Montgomery, Bertha Rainey, and Sue Montgomery.
Services were held Tuesday, Sept. 8, at First United Methodist Church in Tell City with Rev. Sam Padgett officiating. Burial was in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, St. Louis, or Tell City First United Methodist Church, Oakwood Campus Activity Fund or Heart to Heart Hospice.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.