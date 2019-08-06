EVANSTON – Lynn L. Huebschman, 79, passed away Aug. 3, 2019, at The Timbers of Jasper in Jasper.
Born Jan. 8, 1940, in Tell City, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Addison and Louise Pearl Sandage Wheeler.
Lynn was a 1958 graduate of Tell City High School where she was a member of the pep band and pep club. She attended DeVry Beauty College and was a hairdresser. She was married on Feb. 11, 1961, to Clarence E. Huebschman who preceded her in death on July 22, 2015.
Lynn was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, enjoyed soap operas, quilting, hummingbirds, the Indiana Pacers and her church.
Survivors include her daughters, Leanne (Earl) Simon of Troy, Allyson (Shannon) Hoffman of Jasper and Tamara A. Huebschman (Addison Cole) of Falls Church, Va.; her grandchildren, Whitney (Kenny) Payne, Kendra Posey and Addison Hoffman; and her great-grandchildren, Sophia and Kayden Payne.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. CST Wednesday, Aug. 7, at St. John's Lutheran Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Rev. Rodney Schmeltz will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to service Wednesday at the Church.
Memorial contributions may be given to .
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Aug. 8, 2019