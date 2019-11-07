CANNELTON – Mae Hawkins, a longtime resident of Cannelton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on, Nov. 2, 2019.
She was born on June 27,1927, in Cloverport, Ky., to the late John Henry Sago and Artie (Mae) (Horsley) Sago. She settled in Cannelton, with her husband, Alfred Hawkins, Jr.. Preceding her in death besides her husband were her sister, Mamie Horsley; brothers Alvin Sago, John "Bill" Sago, Roy "Leroy" Sago and her nephew, James Roy Sago.
Mae is survived by her nieces and nephews, Vickie Sue Williams (Lannie) of Garfield, Ky., Linda Mae Coleman (Jimmy) of Hobart, Roger Dale Sago (Gregory Patnode) of Caledonia, Wisc., and Charles Franklin Sago (Carol) of Cloverport, Ky. In addition to family, Mae leaves behind numerous friends, including Tammy Huebschman, a dear friend who cared for her.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel, with burial in Cloverport Cemetery in Cloverport, Ky. Neoma Thurman officiated. Memorial contributions may be made to Cando's Activity Fund with the intent to host a holiday meal for Mae's friends in her memory.
Published in Perry County News on Nov. 7, 2019