TELL CITY – Marcella P. Busby, 90, of Tell City passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Perry County on Oct. 29, 1930, the daughter of the late Charles William and Florence Mary (Litherland) Pyle. Marcella was retired from General Electric and was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, quilting, flower gardening and her dog, King.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Tignor of Tell City, John (Lucy) Tignor of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Juanita (Jim) Holmes of Tell City and Tina (David) Ziegelgruber of Tell City; her grandchildren, Matthew (Cathy) Board, Daniel Board, Rachel Malone and Zachary (Ravyn) Ziegelgruber; and her five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, John Tignor, Charles Karney and James Busby; and by her siblings, Clyde Pyle, Charlie Pyle, Ruth Farley, Mary Middleton, Shirley Mathena and Susie Elder.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Nathan Rusert officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
