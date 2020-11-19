1/2
Marcella P. Busby
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Marcella P. Busby, 90, of Tell City passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Perry County on Oct. 29, 1930, the daughter of the late Charles William and Florence Mary (Litherland) Pyle. Marcella was retired from General Electric and was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, quilting, flower gardening and her dog, King.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Tignor of Tell City, John (Lucy) Tignor of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Juanita (Jim) Holmes of Tell City and Tina (David) Ziegelgruber of Tell City; her grandchildren, Matthew (Cathy) Board, Daniel Board, Rachel Malone and Zachary (Ravyn) Ziegelgruber; and her five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, John Tignor, Charles Karney and James Busby; and by her siblings, Clyde Pyle, Charlie Pyle, Ruth Farley, Mary Middleton, Shirley Mathena and Susie Elder.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Nathan Rusert officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left on line at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Very nice lady. Enjoyed our talks. Rest in peace
Vernie Schaefer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved