TELL CITY – Margaret A. "Marge" Lassaline, 78, passed away Aug. 20, 2020.
She was born in Evansville on Nov. 13, 1941, daughter of the late Farrell O. and Anna Marie (Hayden) Erk. Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Bill and Donald Erk.
Marge was a 1959 graduate of Evansville Bosse High School. She was united in marriage to Carl "Craig" Lassaline March 25, 1961, in Evansville. In 1999, Marge retired from General Electric and had been a member of Hoosier Heights Country Club, where she enjoyed playing golf. She found flower gardening a place where she could add her feminine touches.
Marge is survived by her husband of nearly sixty years, Craig Lassaline; sons, Kirk (Sherry) Lassaline of Hawesville, Ky., and Erik (Mendy) Lassaline of Tell City; daughter, Yvette Lassaline of Tell City; sister, Carol (Ronald) Libbert, Evansville; six grandchildren, Ariel (David) Payne, Seth Ward, Haley (Scott) Kaufman, Cayman, Quenton and Lachlan Russell; great grandchildren, Kensley and Knox Kaufman and expecting Olivia Payne in February.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association
.
