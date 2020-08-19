TELL CITY – Margaret C. Williams, 87, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
She was born Dec. 15, 1932, to Clarence and Mary Huck Crawford in Perry County. She married Robert "Lefty" Williams on March 30, 1961, who preceded her in death.
Margaret retired in 1989 from General Electric and enjoyed games, bingo, shopping and gambling.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan (Ralph) Flamion of Tell City; a son, Perry (Debbie) Ward of Wadesville; a brother, Ronald Crawford Sr. of Tell City; sisters, Nelda Thompson of Tell City and Doris Lutgring of Parma, Ohio; her grandchildren, Travis Flamion, Zachary Flamion and Kara (Kevin) McDonald; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Will, Ryan and Daniel; and special friends, Holly Richard and Kaylyn (Neil) Young.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband and parents, is a grandson, Scott Ward; brothers, George, Clifford, Irvin, Peter and John Crawford; and sisters, Mabel Miller and Wanda Royer.
Graveside services were Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Greenwood Cemetery with Brother Jason Rea officiating. No visitation was held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or Oakwood Activity Fund.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.