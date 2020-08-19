1/1
Margaret C. Williams
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TELL CITY – Margaret C. Williams, 87, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.
She was born Dec. 15, 1932, to Clarence and Mary Huck Crawford in Perry County. She married Robert "Lefty" Williams on March 30, 1961, who preceded her in death.
Margaret retired in 1989 from General Electric and enjoyed games, bingo, shopping and gambling.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan (Ralph) Flamion of Tell City; a son, Perry (Debbie) Ward of Wadesville; a brother, Ronald Crawford Sr. of Tell City; sisters, Nelda Thompson of Tell City and Doris Lutgring of Parma, Ohio; her grandchildren, Travis Flamion, Zachary Flamion and Kara (Kevin) McDonald; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Will, Ryan and Daniel; and special friends, Holly Richard and Kaylyn (Neil) Young.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband and parents, is a grandson, Scott Ward; brothers, George, Clifford, Irvin, Peter and John Crawford; and sisters, Mabel Miller and Wanda Royer.
Graveside services were Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Greenwood Cemetery with Brother Jason Rea officiating. No visitation was held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or Oakwood Activity Fund.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Perry County News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved