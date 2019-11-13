TELL CITY – Margaret E. "Maggie" Sturgeon, 101, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at Golden Living Center Lincoln Hills.
She was born January 1, 1918, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of the late Leroy and Elizabeth (Armstrong) Hayward.
She is survived by her daughter, Bernita Branham, Tell City and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Twilight Towers.
