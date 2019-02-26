Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TELL CITY – Margaret Elizabeth (Strassell) Biever died on Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on June 12, 1932, in Rockport, Ind., to the late Joseph and Esther Strassell.

She attended Chrisney High School and graduated from Rockport High School in 1950.

In 1952, she married Ralph Biever at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, who preceded her in death in 1983. They raised their family in Tell City and moved to the Evansville area in 1976.

Margaret was a devout Catholic and talented seamstress who sewed for others for decades. She was a seamstress for several local stores including Stewart's, Levinson's, American Eagle, and Lois's Fashions.

She loved attending daily Mass, researching genealogy and watching This Old House.

Caring for her sons, grandchildren, and great-grandson were the joys of her life. She also enjoyed a great love of St. John's Catholic Church in Newburgh.

She is survived by her sons, David (Annette) Biever of Anderson and Richard (Mary) Biever of Evansville; her four grandchildren, Beth, Dominic, Elizabeth, and Nicholas; one great-grandson, Leo; two sisters, Josephine Lahee of Tell City and Anna Rose Cascio (Nick) of Valmeyer, Ill.; and one brother, Francis (Mary Fran) of Chino Valley, Ariz. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Strassell of Tell City.

Visitation was held Monday, Feb. 25, at Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel, 800 S. Hebron Ave., Evansville, IN where a memorial service was held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 625 Frame Rd, Newburgh, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Father Tom Kessler officiating.

Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Tell City, IN at 1:30 p.m. CDT.

Memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Charities of Evansville 610 E Walnut St #220A, Evansville, IN 47713, or Saint Meinrad School of Theology, 200 Hill Drive, St Meinrad, IN 47577.

The family wants to thank the entire St. Vincent Hospital medical system for their excellent, compassionate care.

