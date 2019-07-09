TELL CITY – Margaret H. Davis, 91, passed away July 7, 2019, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Perry County, Ind., on June 1, 1928, to the late Carl and Lorena (Hagedorn) Harpenau. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Oliver Lloyd Davis.
Margaret was retired from General Electric. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and enjoyed quilting, handwork, flower gardening, her dogs, Lila and Otis and her cat, Chloe.
Surviving are her children, Wayne Davis (Franne) of Savoy, Ill. Dennis Davis (Kathy) of Johnson City, Tenn., and Kevin Davis of Tell City; a brother, Anthony Harpenau of Ft. Branch; sisters, Rowena Waninger (Bill) of St. Meinrad and Roberta Meunier of Borden; her grandchildren, Courtney Larson (Erik), Eric Davis (Katie), Kyle, Kristopher and Kelcie Davis; great-grandchildren, Sofia and Ella Larson.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. CDT Thursday, July 11, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 until 10 a.m. at the church. Father Luke Waugh will officiate. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel is handling her arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church and to the Perry County Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Perry County News on July 11, 2019