TELL CITY – Margaret M. Lautner, 85, passed away March 24, 2019.
She was born in Hancock County, Ky., on July 1, 1933, to the late Cecil and Margaret (Patterson) Colbert. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Eugene Lautner; a son, Jimmy Bryant; son in laws, Hilbert Denu and Clint Ubelhor; sister, Mae Gray; and two brothers, William and Ernest Colbert.
Margaret was a 1952 graduate of Cannelton High School. She retired in 1989 from General Electric after 33 years. Margaret enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Peggy Denu, Susan Ubelhor and Mark Lautner (Susan), all of Santa Claus; daughter in law, Bobby Bryant of Grandview; her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. CDT at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City. Burial will be at a later date in Memory Gardens, Hawesville, Ky.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.=
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2251
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 28, 2019