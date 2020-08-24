1/1
Margaret May Goffinet
1938 - 2020
TELL CITY – Margaret May Goffinet, 81, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City, Indiana.
She was born Oct. 21, 1938, to Calvin and Nora Hollender Kelsey in Ferdinand, Ind. She married Paul E. Goffinet on Aug. 26, 1961.
Margaret had been employed at Swiss Plywood for 18 years and enjoyed bingo, game shows, puzzles and church picnics. She loved animals and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Oblates of St. Benedict.
She is survived by her husband, Paul of Tell City; sons, Daniel Goffinet of Tell City and Steven (Tina) Goffinet of Ferdinand.
Preceding her in death in addition to parents is a son, James, and a brother, Victor Kelsey.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.

Published in Perry County News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
AUG
24
Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
