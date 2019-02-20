TELL CITY – Margaret Rose (Margie) Mueth, 59, passed away on Feb. 18, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Tell City. She was born with Down syndrome on Dec. 27, 1959, to Werner and Mabel Mueth in Evansville. She always had a sweet smile and loved animals.
|
Margie is survived by her siblings, Verna Bassemier and Werner "Bud" (Debbie) Mueth; nieces Allison (John) Warneford, Rose (Brad) Lisembee, and Christina (Damon) Anslinger; nephews Jeff Angel, Jim (Susan) Bassemier, Cory (Cassi) Mueth, Craig (Stephanie) Mueth; numerous great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's name to Golden Living Activity Fund, 402 19th St., Tell City, IN 47586.
Published in Perry County News on Feb. 21, 2019