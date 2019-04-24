TELL CITY – Margaret "Margie" Sommer, 58, passed away April 19, 2019, at St Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
Born Oct. 31, 1960. in Tell City, she was the daughter of the late Ronald Sr. and Gloria Lindsey Kieser. Margie enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren, gardening and her dog, Blaize.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Billy Sommer, and a brother, Ronnie Kieser.
Survivors include her companion Kenny "Hap" Wilkerson Sr. of Tell City; children, Willie (Amy) Sommer of Tell City, Kenny Wilkerson of Hawesville, Ky., John (Jody) Sommer and Katie (Phil) Sommer both of Tell City; brothers, William "Frog" Kieser of Tell City, Dennis Kieser of Louisville, Ky., Debbie Lamar of Hawesville, Ky.; a sister, Roxanne (Rick) Suters of Tell City; 20 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Graveside services at Log Church Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 25, 2019