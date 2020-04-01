DERBY – Margo L. Goffinet, 73, passed away March 25, 2020 at her home in Derby.
She was born in New Albany, Indiana on April 8, 1946 to the late Harry Sipe and Hazel (Bohanon) Stephens. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Janice Sheckells.
Margo was a 1965 graduate of Leavenworth High School and was united in marriage at St. Mary Catholic Church in Derby on February 10, 1968 to Joseph E. Goffinet, who survives. She worked at Masterbrand, retiring in 2013. Margo enjoyed collecting antiques and visiting with friends.
Surviving is her husband, Joseph E. "Joe" Goffinet of Derby; her son, Chris Goffinet, Derby and her siblings, Bill Daughtery (Sandra), Remrock, AZ, Mary Dawson, Winter Park, FL, Linda Simpson, Lafayette, IN, Judy Presley (Gurney), Leavenworth, IN, Bob Brooks (Brenda), English, IN, Joe Brooks (Connie), New Albany, IN and Loretta Williams, New Albany.
Because of current state mandates, funeral services will be private with burial in Derby Cemetery. Rev. Luke Waugh will officiate. Leave a memory of Margo or let the family know you are thinking of them at www.huberfuneralhome.net
Memorial contributions may be made to Derby Cemetery.
Published in Perry County News on Mar. 30, 2020