TELL CITY – Maria E. Bolin, 69, passed away Feb. 22, 2019, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria E. Bolin.
Born Aug. 11, 1949, she was the daughter of Archie and Agnes (Cronin) Little in Evansville, Ind. She married Larry Bolin on Nov. 19, 1977. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Larry; her daughter, Chantell Kennedy of Newburgh; her brother, Jim Little of Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Kiah and Zoe Kennedy. Preceding her in death are her parents and her brother, Glenn Little.
Memorial services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Published in Perry County News on Feb. 28, 2019