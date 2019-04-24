Marian Vliet (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear about the passing of your wife. I will be out..."
    - Wes Shilling
  • "Chuck sorry to hear about your wife's passing. I won't be..."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "Chuck, My sympathy on Marian's passing. But what joy she..."
    - Sharman Jarboe
  • "SorryChuck for your Wife's passing, she is not suffering..."
Service Information
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH
44718
(330)-494-9644
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
CANTON, Ohio – Marian Vliet, age 84, passed away on April 7, 2019, at the Inn at University Villages after several years of declining health from Alzheimer's disease. She was born June 27, 1934, in Keokuk, Iowa to Fred and Delpha Young. She attended school in Tell City and graduated in 1952.
She is survived by her loving husband, Chuck, and loving care giver; grandchildren, Lake (Erik) Minor and Lydia Porter of Massillon, and Charles F. Vliet of Canton; and great grandchildren, Cirene Minor, Leah Blake and Anthony Vliet.
Funeral services were Saturday, April 13, at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home in Canton, Ohio. Interment is in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity of Massillon, 4016 Wales NW, Massillon, OH 44646, and Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.
Published in Perry County News on Apr. 25, 2019
Funeral Home Details