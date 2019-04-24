CANTON, Ohio – Marian Vliet, age 84, passed away on April 7, 2019, at the Inn at University Villages after several years of declining health from Alzheimer's disease. She was born June 27, 1934, in Keokuk, Iowa to Fred and Delpha Young. She attended school in Tell City and graduated in 1952.

She is survived by her loving husband, Chuck, and loving care giver; grandchildren, Lake (Erik) Minor and Lydia Porter of Massillon, and Charles F. Vliet of Canton; and great grandchildren, Cirene Minor, Leah Blake and Anthony Vliet.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 13, at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home in Canton, Ohio. Interment is in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity of Massillon, 4016 Wales NW, Massillon, OH 44646, and Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.

